Karnataka polls: Clarify if you are a Hindu or Jain, CM Siddaramaiah asks Amit Shah

Siddaramaiah told reporters in Mysuru that Shah should first clarify his position whether he is "AHINDU or not."

By: || Updated: 30 Mar 2018 12:04 PM
BJP National President Amit Shah visited Bekkinakal Mutt and took blessings of Pujya Swami ji Manmaharaja Niranjan Jagadguru Sri Sri Mallikarjuna Murugharajendra Mahaswamiji (26 March 2018). PIC/Amit Shah Twitter account.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday took a dig at BJP president Amit Shah for calling him 'AHINDU' (anti-Hindu).

Shah had said at a press conference at Davangere two days ago that Siddaramaiah is not an 'AHINDA' leader (a Kannada acronym for minorities, backward classes and Dalits) but 'AHINDU' leader (anti-Hindu).

Siddaramaiah told reporters in Mysuru that Shah should first clarify his position whether he is "AHINDU or not."

"Amit Shah is a Jain. He needs to clarify first whether he is AHINDU. Jain is a separate religion. How can he talk about me like that," Siddaramaiah said.

He said Shah was scared of him due to which he was making all "baseless" allegations against him.

