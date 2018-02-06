'Are they only ones who're firing? We're firing too,' says Farooq Abdullah on ceasefire violation by Pakistan

Commenting on ceasefire violation by Pakistan Farooq Abdullah, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, said, "Are they (Pakistan) the only ones who're firing? We're firing too.""Are they the only ones who're firing? We're firing too. Both sides are doing this. This has led to destruction of people. This is leading to a war like situation. War is never a solution to anything. The only solution is dialogues," Farooq Abdullah said, reported ANI.In a recent ceasefire violation by Pakistan, a young Army Captain and three jawans were killed and at least four people injured in heavy Pakistani shelling along the LoC in Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir.The Indian Army was giving a befitting reply and heavy exchanges were on, said Army.Pakistani forces opened unprovoked heavy firing and shelling along the LoC in Bhimbher Gali sector of Rajouri district, senior Army officials said on Sunday.In the shelling, three jawans were killed, they said. An officer, who was injured in the shelling, also succumbed to his injuries, they added.Six days before his birthday, 22-year-old Captain Kapil Kundu, a resident of village Ransika in Haryana's Gurgaon district, was killed in the shelling, Army officials said on Sunday.However, this time, Pakistan moved a step ahead and used anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) to target Indian outposts. Earlier Pakistan had been using mortars or machine-guns but this time it used missile.An anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) is a guided missile primarily designed to hit and destroy heavily armored military vehicles.