Apple to release HomePod speaker on February 9

According to The Verge, the smart speaker -- that will use Siri voice assistant -- will then arrive in France and Germany sometime this spring.
The company's first smart speaker was originally supposed to go on sale before the end of the 2017, but it was delayed in mid-December.
Priced $349, Apple's speaker is positioned more as a competitor to Sonos' high-end wireless speakers than as a competitor to Amazon's Echo and Google Home.
Apple launched HomePod in June at its Worldwide Developers Conference.
The report said the iPhone maker's focus here is on music and sound quality, rather than the speaker's intelligence.
First Published: 24 Jan 2018 08:20 AM