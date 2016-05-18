Apple CEO Tim Cook pays obeisance at Siddhivinayak temple

Apple CEO Tim Cook started his India tour by paying obeisance at the famed Shree Siddhivinayak temple in Prabhadevi here on Wednesday morning.Accompanied by Apple India head Sanjay Kaul, Cook's visit to the temple was a prelude to a host of meetings lined up with top business and Bollywood personalities later in the day.Apple CEO, Tim Cook at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on May 18, 2016.At the temple, Cook ran into Anant Ambani, the scion of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and chatted with him for some time.Among the engagements lined up for the Apple CEO are meetings with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Tata Group Chairman Cyrus Mistry and Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan.Though his official programme is kept under a lid, during his India trip, Cook is likely to visit the IT capitals of Bengaluru and Hyderabad and later New Delhi.