 Apple CEO meets PM, launches updated 'Modi app'
By: || Updated: 21 May 2016 07:27 AM
New Delhi: On his maiden trip to India as Apple CEO, Tim Cook on Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and launched an updated version of the "Narendra Modi Mobile App".

"Thank you @tim_cook! Friends, welcome and happy volunteering. Your views and efforts are always enriching," Modi tweeted.



Cook replied: "Thanks PM @narendramodi for a great meeting. Already looking forward to next visit to India. Best wishes on the app!"

The updated version contains a new volunteering network on the app.

"I am delighted to share that Mr Tim Cook launched an updated version of the 'Narendra Modi Mobile App'. Thank you, Mr.Cook," said Modi in his tweet.

