 APP to send Sanjay Singh to Rajya Sabha; no clarity on other two candidates: Sources
  APP to send Sanjay Singh to Rajya Sabha; no clarity on other two candidates: Sources

APP to send Sanjay Singh to Rajya Sabha; no clarity on other two candidates: Sources

The party's strength in the Assembly makes the poll on January 16 a one-sided contest, allowing the AAP to nominate all three MPs.

Updated: 30 Dec 2017 05:39 PM
Singh will file his nomination on January 4 for election to the Upper House, sources said. Photo: AAP

NEW DELHI: Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party has finalised its leader Sanjay Singh's name as one of its Rajya Sabha candidates, sources said on Saturday. Singh will file his nomination on January 4 for election to the Upper House.

Three Rajya Sabha seats from Delhi are falling vacant next month. AAP, which came to power with a brute majority in 2015, is yet to finalise two other names.

The process of filing nominations for three seats, which are at present with the Congress, will start on Saturday.

AAP has considered some well-known names as its candidates but they have reportedly not accepted the offer.

Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan had earlier rejected AAP offer of a Rajya Sabha seat. The party's strength in the Assembly makes the poll on January 16 a one-sided contest, allowing the AAP to nominate all three MPs.

The tenure of the current members - Janardan Dwivedi, Parvez Hashmi and Karan Singh of the Congress - will end on January 27.

