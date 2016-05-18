APECET Engineering Common Entrance Test (ECET) Andhra Pradesh Results 2016: APECET Exam Results 2016 declared @ apecet.org

All the students who wrote the examinations are eagerly waiting for the results to be declared. We wish all the very best to the students.
Follow these steps to check your results
1: Access the official website: apecet.org
3: Enter your details such as roll number and other required details in the respected fields.
4: Click on ‘Submit’
4: Your results will be flashed on the screen.
A message for students:
The most important thing we want you to remember is that, if result goes your way, then its extreamely good, but if things don’t go your way, remember, there are always options open to you. Sometimes, the best opportunities come out of life’s unexpected twists and turns.
If you did as well as you wanted, then celebrate. If you feel you could have done much better, there are many ways to improve your performance. Remember, your results do not define who you are or how valuable you are as a person. They are a marker of one day’s performance in your life.
Stay calm. Remember that while your exam results are important, you always have additional options. You might be able to retake the exam.
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 18 May 2016 06:55 AM