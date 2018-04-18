AP EAMCET Admit Card 2018 to be released today at sche.ap.gov.in

The hall ticket for AP EAMCET or the admit card, can be released anytime today.



There is no time limit to download the hall ticket. It will be available on the website till the date of the examination.



Students can check this website for their admit card: sche.ap.gov.in







To download the hall ticket: students need to provide registration number and date of birth to download the admit card. When the admit card will be displayed students can download it and can take print out of the same for future.



The exam for the EAMCET, for engineering, agriculture and medical courses is scheduled to take place from April 22 to 26, 2018.



It is mandatory to carry the hall ticket in the examination hall.

: The hall ticket for AP Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2018 is likely to be released today by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).