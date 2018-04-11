AP Board Class 12 (Inter) Result 2018: Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 2nd Year results will be declared tomorrow on bieap.gov.in and manabadi.com

Students who appeared for BSEAP Class 10th Examination for the session 2017-18 will be able to check their results on board’s official website as well as through SMS.



The AP Board has conducted Intermediate 2nd Year (Class 12) examination from March 1 to March 18, 2018. Over 450,000 students had registered for the AP Board Inter-II (Class 12) exams.



The second-year examination was successfully conducted by the Andhra Pradesh Education Board from March 1 to 19 this year.



How to check AP Board Class 12 Result 2018: Andhra Pradesh Inter 2nd Year results on mobile.



Type 'APGEN2' give space and then write your Registration Number. Now send it to '56263'. (APGEN2REGISTRATION NO to 56263)



How to check AP Board Class 12 Result 2018: Andhra Pradesh Inter 2nd Year results on websites.



1: Click on the official website www.bieap.gov.in or www.manabadi.com



2: Check Andhra Inter 2nd year Results 2018



3: Click on the Andhra Inter 2nd year Results 2018 link



4: Enter your Roll number and other required details



5: Click on Submit



6: Download the result and take a print out



About the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP)



The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) was founded in 1972. According to its official website, "the BIE regulates and supervises the system of Intermediate education. It executes and governs various activities that include devising of courses of study, prescribing syllabus, conducting examinations, granting affiliations to colleges and, providing direction, support and leadership for all educational institutions under its jurisdiction". For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App. - - - - - - - - - Advertisement- - - - - - - - -

Andhra Pradesh board Intermediate 2nd Year (Class 12) results 2018 will be declared at 10:30 am on April 12. Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is going to announce AP Board Class 12 Result 2018 at 10 am on Thursday at www.bieap.gov.in and www.manabadi.com