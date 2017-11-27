 Any government ignoring human suffering will fall: Kamal Haasan
Any government ignoring human suffering will fall: Kamal Haasan

Updated: 27 Nov 2017 08:19 AM
Any government ignoring human suffering will fall: Kamal Haasan

Image: Tamil actor Kamal Haasan/Facebook

Chennai: Hitting out at the Tamil Nadu government, Tamil actor Kamal Haasan on Sunday said any regime that focusses on power and fame even if results in loss of life would fall.

A person is an accessory to a murder if his action results in an accident which Tamil Nadu's rulers should realise, he said.

In a tweet, Haasan said a government that does not value the lives of pedestrians cannot travel in a palanquin for long, in an obliquely reference to the death of a software engineer in Coimbatore - around 500 km from here - on Friday after hitting the wooden structure on the road.

The wooden structure was erected for an decorative arch as a part of the centenary celebration of AIADMK founder M.G. Ramachandran.

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss said the ruling party has not obtained any permission from the authorities for putting up such structures.

