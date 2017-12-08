 Things you need to know about the gala Anushka-Virat wedding in Italy
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Things you need to know about the gala Anushka-Virat wedding in Italy

Things you need to know about the gala Anushka-Virat wedding in Italy

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been in a relationship since 2013 after meeting during the shoot of a television commercial.

By: || Updated: 08 Dec 2017 05:00 PM
Things you need to know about the gala Anushka-Virat wedding in Italy
New Delhi: Will they or won’t they? The question seems to have finally found an answer with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma flying out of Mumbai with their family members late on Thursday night.

According to exclusive details accessed by Wah Cricket, the country’s most desired couple will tie the knot on December 15 in Milan, Italy.

Anushka Sharma was spotted in the Mumbai airport along with her parents and brother late on Thursday night around 1 am. Anant ji Maharaj, who is very close to the Sharma family, accompanied Anushka’s family. Anushka and Virat even went to seek his blessings last year fueling their marriage rumours.



It was Anushka’s dream to have a destination wedding and the duo have finalized Milan as the location.

According sources, only 15 people are accompanying Kohli and Anushka. All of them boarded a private jet to Italy on Thursday night. Apart from parents, Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma is also travelling to be a part of the festivities.



The exclusive image rights of the marriage ceremony have been sold to an international fashion and lifestyle publication.

Virat and Anushka will return to India on December 21 after spending their honeymoon in Rome.

After returning to India, the duo has planned to host to a grand reception on 22nd December at Mumbai’s JW Marriot hotel. However, no Indian cricketer will be on the list of invitees as the team will be occupied with T20 series against Sri Lanka.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Abuse is not part of politics: RS Prasad on Aiyar's 'neech' remark

trending now

INDIA
London Mayor says UK should apologise for Jallianwala massacre
BUSINESS
True Balance launches mobile wallet service; ventures into fintech ...
TV
BIGG BOSS 11: This video of Shilpa Shinde and her ...