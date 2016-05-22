Anurag Thakur elected as BCCI president

: Anurag Thakur has been unanimously elected as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President for the remaining term 2014-17 at its special general meeting in Mumbai on Sunday.The 41-year-old, who filed his nomination on Saturday for the post after resigning as BCCI Secretary, had received the backing of all six units of the east zone- Cricket Association of Bengal, National Cricket Club, Odisha Cricket Association, Tripura Cricket Association, Assam Cricket Association and Jharkhand Cricket Association.The post of BCCI President had been lying vacant since Shashank Manohar stepped down earlier this month to become the International Cricket Council Chairman.As per the BCCI's by-election laws, its president is elected by a rotational system where each of the five zones is given the chance to put a candidate forward at the SGM.Ajay Shirke, an industrialist who is currently the Maharashtra Association president, is likely to become the BCCI secretary.