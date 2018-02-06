 Twitter account of Anupam Kher, Ram Madhav hacked & temporarily restricted
The handles were allegedly hacked by Turkish cyber army Ayyildiz Tim

By: || Updated: 06 Feb 2018 06:43 PM
Image: Twitter

New Delhi: Twitter has temporarily shut down the accounts of veteran actor Anupam Kher, RSS leader and BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav and senior Indian journalist and Member of Parliament Swapan Dasgupta after they were hacked on Tuesday.

The handles were allegedly compromised by Turkish cyber army Ayyildiz Tim.

"Our teams are working to resolve an issue affecting a small number of Indian users. We will notify affected account holders directly. Reminder: do not click on links in DMs coming from unknown accounts," Twitter posted on @TwitterSupport handle.



When people tried to access Dasgupta's account, a message read, "Caution: This account is temporarily restricted. You're seeing this warning because there has been some unusual activity from this account. Do you still want to view it?"

When users went ahead to see the profile, they could see nothing but promoted posts.

Kher's account name was changed from @anupampkher to @anupampkhertc and his tweets bore unusual messages.

Ram Madhav's account displayed a message saying, "Your account has been hacked by Turkish cyber army Ayyildiz Tim. Your DM correspondence and important data have been captured. I Love Pakistan."

After the accounts were hacked, #AnupamKher became one of the top trending hashtag on the micro-blogging site.

