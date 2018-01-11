 Anti-Sikh Riots: Will Support Any Probe, Says Congress
The move came following receipt of a report by a supervisory committee that said of the 241 cases closed by the earlier SIT, 186 were closed without further investigation.

New Delhi: After the Supreme Court on Wednesday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to further probe 186 anti-Sikh riots cases closed by an earlier SIT, the Congress party said it will support any probe into the 1984 riots.

"I don't have not full information about the Supreme Court order. But, if there is any order to do an investigation to ensure full inquiry, the Congress will always support it," said Congress spokesperson R.P.N Singh.

"If any torture has been done to the Sikh community, there should be a probe into it and if anyone found guilty, must be punished," he added.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud ordered formation of the new SIT -- comprising a serving Indian Police Service officer and a retired one.

The move came following receipt of a report by a supervisory committee that said of the 241 cases closed by the earlier SIT, 186 were closed without further investigation.

