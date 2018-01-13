Answer why 'special messenger' was sent to CJI: Cong to PM







As PM’s Principal Secretary, Nripendra Misra visits CJI’s residence at 5, Krishna Menon Marg; PM must answer the reason for sending this special messenger to Chief Justice of India.

Latching onto media reports that the prime minister's principal secretary turned up at thechief justice of India's residence, the Congress today said Prime Minister Narendra Modi must answer as to why a "special messenger" was sent to the CJI.TV visuals showed prime minister's Principal Secretary Nripendra Misra driving to the residence of CJI Dipak Misra.However, the gates were not opened and after waiting for a while, he left.The development came a day after four senior-most judges of the Supreme Court virtually revolted against the CJI, raising questions over "selective" case allocation.After the TV visuals were aired, the Congress was quick to criticise the government."As PM's Principal Secretary, Nripendra Misra visits CJI's residence at 5, Krishna Menon Marg; PM must answer the reason for sending this special messenger to Chief Justice of India," Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted.Terming the concerns raised by the four judges as "unprecedented and sensitive", the Congress had yesterday demanded a probe into the issues flagged.On the other hand, the BJP had charged the Congress with "politicising the internal matters" of the judiciary.