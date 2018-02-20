Anshu Prakash: Five things to know about Delhi Chief Secretary

Prakash's allegations against Aam Aad Party leaders triggered a political a heated political exchange between Delhi's ruling AAP regime and the Opposition parties.
Home Minister Rajnath Singh has sought a report from Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal over the alleged assault case.
"The MHA has sought a report on the incident from the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. Justice will be done. A delegation of IAS DANICS & Subordinate Services of Delhi Government met me today and apprised me of the prevailing situation," Rajnath said in a tweet.
Here are five things to know about the Delhi Chief Secretary, the state's top-most bureaucrat:
- Anshu Prakash is 1986-batch IAS officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre.
- He was appointed the Chief Secretary of the Delhi Government on December 1 in place of M M Kutty, who was sent to the Union Finance Ministry as an Additional Secretary.
- He has served as an Additional Secretary and Financial Adviser in Union Rural Development Ministry.
- He had earlier worked with the Delhi government as a principle secretary (health) and also in the municipal corporation of the city.
- Anshu Prakash graduated from St Stephen’s College with a degree in Economics and received an MBA degree from the Faculty of Management Studies, DU.
First Published: 20 Feb 2018 06:38 PM