Anshu Prakash: Five things to know about Delhi Chief Secretary



Anshu Prakash is 1986-batch IAS officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre.

He was appointed the Chief Secretary of the Delhi Government on December 1 in place of M M Kutty, who was sent to the Union Finance Ministry as an Additional Secretary.

He has served as an Additional Secretary and Financial Adviser in Union Rural Development Ministry.

He had earlier worked with the Delhi government as a principle secretary (health) and also in the municipal corporation of the city.

Anshu Prakash graduated from St Stephen’s College with a degree in Economics and received an MBA degree from the Faculty of Management Studies, DU.



Prakash's allegations against Aam Aad Party leaders triggered a political a heated political exchange between Delhi's ruling AAP regime and the Opposition parties.Home Minister Rajnath Singh has sought a report from Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal over the alleged assault case."The MHA has sought a report on the incident from the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. Justice will be done. A delegation of IAS DANICS & Subordinate Services of Delhi Government met me today and apprised me of the prevailing situation," Rajnath said in a tweet.