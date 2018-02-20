 Anshu Prakash: Five things to know about Delhi Chief Secretary
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Anshu Prakash: Five things to know about Delhi Chief Secretary

Anshu Prakash: Five things to know about Delhi Chief Secretary

Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash on Tuesday alleged that he was manhandled by a few AAP MLAs during a meeting at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Monday night.

By: || Updated: 20 Feb 2018 06:39 PM
Anshu Prakash: Five things to know about Delhi Chief Secretary

Anshu Prakash is 1986-batch IAS officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre. Photo: PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash on Tuesday alleged that he was manhandled by a few AAP MLAs during a meeting at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Monday night.

Prakash's allegations against Aam Aad Party leaders triggered a political a heated political exchange between Delhi's ruling AAP regime and the Opposition parties.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh has sought a report from Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal over the alleged assault case.

"The MHA has sought a report on the incident from the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. Justice will be done. A delegation of IAS DANICS & Subordinate Services of Delhi Government met me today and apprised me of the prevailing situation," Rajnath said in a tweet.

Here are five things to know about the Delhi Chief Secretary, the state's top-most bureaucrat:

  1. Anshu Prakash is 1986-batch IAS officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre.

  2. He was appointed the Chief Secretary of the Delhi Government on December 1 in place of M M Kutty, who was sent to the Union Finance Ministry as an Additional Secretary.

  3. He has served as an Additional Secretary and Financial Adviser in Union Rural Development Ministry.

  4. He had earlier worked with the Delhi government as a principle secretary (health) and also in the municipal corporation of the city.

  5. Anshu Prakash graduated from St Stephen’s College with a degree in Economics and received an MBA degree from the Faculty of Management Studies, DU.


For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Bailable warrant against DUSU office bearers, students

trending now

INDIA
Gujarat civic polls result: BJP wins majority of municipalities ...
INDIA
Criminal proceedings against Priya Varrier: SC to hear tomorrow ...
INDIA
Arrested PNB official illegally accessed Level-5 SWIFT password, shared ...