Another tourist attacked in UP: This time a German national at Sonbhadra railway station







I am innocent, the German national punched me when i said 'welcome to India' to him. He even spit on me: Aman Yadav,arrested accused pic.twitter.com/PrcO2gudIw

— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 5, 2017

Shockingly, in a couple of few days another tourist was attacked in the Uttar Pradesh.A German national was beaten up by a group of people at the Robertsganj Railway Station in Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday.The police arrested one railway staff in this connection.Robertsganj police reached the site of incident on the complaint of the Station Master and arrested railway staff Aman Yadav.The accused, who says he is a Railway engineer, has alleged that the German national first blew a fist at his mouth when the former greeted him, which led to a fight."I am innocent. The German national punched me when I said 'welcome to India' to him. He even abused me and spat on me," Yadav said.According to Robertsganj Police, the accused began to question the German tourist about his whereabouts, but the tourist refused when he smelled alcohol in his breath.The arrested accused has been handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP), as the area of the incident comes under its jurisdiction.As per the Police, the German tourist, Holger Eric is a resident of Berlin who had come to visit Agori Fort when the incident took place.Just a few days back, a couple from Lausanne in Switzerland was chased and attacked with stones and sticks by a group of youths in the Fatehpur Sikri leaving them battered and bruised, triggering widespread outrage.According to reports Quentin Jeremy Clerc, 24, who came to India on September 30 with his girlfriend Marie Droz, also 24, was quoted as saying that they were strolling near the railway station at the Fatehpur Sikri after a day in Agra when the group started following them and later attacked.The couple said that as they lay on the ground bloodied and bruised, bystanders began taking videos of them on their mobile phones, according to the report.