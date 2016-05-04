Another Dalit student raped in Kerala

A Dalit nursing student was allegedly raped at Ayanthi in Varkala, an incident which comes close on the heels of the brutal rape and murder of a law college student in Kerala.A case has been registered against three persons on the basis of the girl's complaint and investigations are on, police said today.The incident occurred yesterday near Ayanthi bridge in Varkala.The 19-year-old second year BSC nursing student had gone with an autorickshaw driver, who was known to her, in his vehicle. Two of his friends also got into the vehicle later.They then took the autorickshaw to a deserted spot and allegedly raped her.The girl was in a state of shock and suffered from fits when she was found by some people who rushed to the vehicle on hearing her cries for help.She has been admitted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.The incident comes days after a Dalit law student was raped and murdered in Ernakulam district.