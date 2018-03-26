 Anna Hazare on indefinite hunger strike loses 3 kg weight in 3 days
Hazare has been on hunger strike to press for his demands, including the appointment of a Lokayukta at the Centre and Lokayuktas in states.

By: || Updated: 26 Mar 2018 10:16 AM
Image: Anna Hazare/PTI (File Photo)

NEW DELHI: Social activist Anna Hazare has lost 3 kg since he began his indefinite hunger strike at the Ramlila Maidan on Sunday. As per reports, his blood pressure is normal.



Hazare has been on hunger strike to press for his demands, including the appointment of a Lokayukta at the Centre and Lokayuktas in states.

On indefinite hunger, Hazare said nothing will happen to me in the next ten days.

His 2011 agitation had led to the passing of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act 2013, but the Centre is yet to appoint a Lokpal.

This time Hazare is also demanding the government for better Minimum Support Prices (MSPs) for farmers to address the agrarian distress.

