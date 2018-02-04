 Ankit Saxena murder case: 'My son's throat was slit, within 3 seconds his body became cold,' says father
Saleema, the girl with whom Ankit was in love said-"We were about to get married. The family was opposed to it."

By: || Updated: 04 Feb 2018 11:00 AM
Image: Yashpal Saxena, father of Ankit Saxena (ABP Live)

New Delhi: Yashpal Saxena, grief-stuck father of Ankit Saxena, who was murdered, alleged that four people were beating his son who was shouting that he was innocent and requested the attackers to call cops as he had no intention of running away.

"One of them pulled the head of my son and slit his throat. In front of her (Ankit's mother) my son's throat was slit...within three seconds his body became cold," said the saddened father.

Ankit Saxena, a professional photographer, was stabbed to death on Thursday night in west Delhi's Khyala area. The woman's family opposed her relationship with Saxena as the two belonged to different communities, according to the police, reported PTI.

The police arrested the woman's father, mother, uncle and her minor brother in connection with Saxena's killing.

Saleema, the girl with whom Ankit was in love said-"We were about to get married. The family was opposed to it."

Next Story OPINION: Is being in love a crime? For Ankit Saxena it was!

Ankit Saxena murder case: 'My son's throat was slit, ...
