Angry over not receiving RS ticket, Naresh Agrawal quits SP and joins BJP

New Delhi: In a major political move, senior Samajwadi Party leader Naresh Agrawal quit party and joined Bharatiya Janta Party on Monday. The same took place in the presence of Union Minister Piyush Goyal at party headquarters.The action took place 2 days after Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha ticket was given to veteran actor Jaya Bachchan.The move is being considered as an impulsive act of Agrawal as he was angry over not receiving the Rajya Sabha ticket from the party.Speaking after joining the grand old party, Agrawal said “My standards have been reduced to someone who works in films. My ticket was handed over to her; I didn’t consider the same as very appropriate. I didn’t come here on any condition and didn’t put forth a demand for any ticket”.No comments have been made by Samajwadi Party on the same so far.