Angry over mention of GST, BJP protests against Tamil film ‘Mersal’

New Delhi: Angry over mention of Goods and Service Tax in a Tamil film Mersal, Bharatiya Janta party has opposed the release of the film and are demanding to remove the scene from the movie.Though the movie has been cleared by censor board, but is being opposed by the BJP.The movie stars famous actor Vijay and has several songs directed by AR Rehman.Speaking on the same, party’s Tamil Nadu leader said, “There are misconceptions about GST and intentions of the government in the movie, hence I am condemning the movie”.She further added that “the image of Government is being tarnished via movie”.In lieu of the same, the Tamil Nadu congress condemned BJP for imposing restrictions on the movie and said “In a democracy, everyone has rights to express angst and unhappiness over government’s policies. Since the movie has been passed by censor board, BJP should let board do its work and shouldn’t obstruct its release”.