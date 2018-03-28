 VIDEO: Drunk man mows down policeman who tried to stop his car
The driver tried to escape after running over.

Updated: 28 Mar 2018 10:25 AM
Images: ANI

ANDHRA PRADESH: A shocking incident came into light where a young man was stopped for checking by policemen at a checkpoint in Andhra Pradesh. He tried to escape after running over them.

In Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada, during police checking for traffic violations, a white Maruti Celerio approached a checkpoint in full speed.



One of the cops tried to pull a barricade in front of the speeding car but the driver didn't stop. The policeman was then run over by the driver. In this process, two policemen received injuries.

All this was caught on video on a CCTV camera installed nearby where it can be seen that four policeman tries to stop him.

The driver, who was allegedly drunk, was later arrested.

