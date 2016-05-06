Andhra Pradesh Board (bseap.org) AP SSC 10th X Class (Matric) exam results 2016 (UPDATE) are likely to be declared soon @ manabadi.co.in | BSEAP SSC Results 2016

Earlier, reports surfaced that the BSEAP will declare SSC results on May 5th. We will keep you updated on your results. So, stay with us and keep visiting our page for latest updates.
The Andhra Pradesh Board conducted SSC exams between March 26, 2016 and 4th April, 2016.
Students who appeared for BSEAP Class 10th Examination for session year 2015-16 will be able to check their results on board’s official website as well as through SMS once it is available.
Students are eagerly waiting for their Class 10th results since the exams got over. We have been providing you with the latest updates on your results on priority. So, stay with us for more updates on results.
We wish all the very best to the students for the Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh class 10th examination results.
According to reports, Ganta Srinivas Rao, State’s minister for human resources development, will release the results in Vijayawada.
Over 6 lakh students appeared for the exams in all 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh during 2015-2016 session. Last year, 91.42% of the candidates had cleared the SSC BSEAP examinations in the state.
The Absolute Grading System as followed by CBSE was being adopted from the SSC Public Examinations, March 2015.
SSC Board is giving information on Date of Birth in Memorandum of marks of failed or ‘E’ grade students. Earlier Date of Birth was given to Pass students only. This provision is being continued for this year also.
Please follow these simple steps to check your results online:
1: Access the Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh official website: http://bseap.org/orhttp://www.manabadi.co.in/
3: Enter your details such as roll number and other required details in the respected fields.
4: Click on ‘Submit’
5: Your results will be flashed on the screen.
A message for students:
To all those who will score good marks in their exams must remember that it’s just a beginning and you have to continue building upon your performance.
And to others, remember that your exam results are just that – marks given to one thing you wrote down, once. They’re not a number that reflects your worth, and they won’t stop you doing what you want in the long-term and you can still achieve heights if you concentrate more upon your future goals.
About the board:
Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh is the Directorate Board of Government Examination established in the year 1953 mainly for providing best quality secondary education in the state. It is the only board constituted to the state of Andhra Pradesh after the state reorganization from Telangana State.
Last Year, The S.S.C Public Examinations were conducted from 26-03-2015 to 11-04-2015. The Spot valuation was conducted from 15-04-2015 to 28-04-2015.In S.S.C Public Examinations, March 2015 6,50,444 Candidates have registered for both Regular and Private stream.
