Andhra Pradesh Board (bseap.org) AP 10th X Class (Matric) exam results 2016 are likely to be declared on May 5 @ manabadi.co.in | BSEAP SSC Results 2016

The Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) is all set to announce the most awaited results of Class 10th (SSC) board examinations on Thursday, May 5 2016.The BSEAP is likely to announce the results at 12 noon on May 5.The Andhra Pradesh Board conducted SSC exams between March 26, 2016 and 4th April, 2016.Students who appeared for BSEAP Class 10th Examination for session year 2015-16 will be able to check their results on board’s official website as well as through SMS.Students are eagerly waiting for their Class 10th results since the exams got over. We have been providing you with the latest updates on your results on priority. So, stay with us for more updates on results.We wish all the very best to the students for the Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh class 10th examination results.1: Access the Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh official website: http://bseap.org/ or http://www.manabadi.co.in/ 3: Enter your details such as roll number and other required details in the respected fields.4: Click on ‘Submit’5: Your results will be flashed on the screen.To all those who will score good marks in their exams must remember that it’s just a beginning and you have to continue building upon your performance.And to others, remember that your exam results are just that – marks given to one thing you wrote down, once. They’re not a number that reflects your worth, and they won’t stop you doing what you want in the long-term and you can still achieve heights if you concentrate more upon your future goals.Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh is the Directorate Board of Government Examination established in the year 1953 mainly for providing best quality secondary education in the state. It is the only board constituted to the state of Andhra Pradesh after the state reorganization from Telangana State.