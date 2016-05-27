Andhra Pradesh AP ICET 2016 Results: Test results declared @apicet.net.in & manabadi.co.in

Students who appeared for admission in to MBA and MCA regular Courses offered by State Universities and Professional Colleges for the academic year 2016-17, can check their results on official websites.
ALSO READ: How to cope with stress on results day
About APICET:
APICET-2016 is the Integrated Common Entrance Test for admission in to MBA and MCA regular Courses offered by State Universities and Professional Colleges under the Jurisdiction of A.P State Council of Higher Education for the academic year 2016-17. The APICET-2016 has been conducted by Andhra University, Visakhapatnam on behalf of APSCHE. The Office of the Convener, APICET-2016 is located in Andhra University Campus.
A message for students:
The most important thing we want you to remember is that, if result goes your way, then it’s extremely good, but if things don’t go your way, remember, there are always options open to you. Sometimes, the best opportunities come out of life’s unexpected twists and turns.
If you did as well as you wanted, then celebrate. If you feel you could have done much better, there are many ways to improve your performance. Remember, your results do not define who you are or how valuable you are as a person. They are a marker of one day’s performance in your life.
Stay calm. Remember that while your exam results are important, you always have additional options. You might be able to retake the exam.
How to check your result:
1. Access the websites: apicet.net.in OR manabadi.co.in
2. Click on APICET 2016 Results
3. Enter Roll number, name and other credentials
4. Click 'Submit'
5. Your APICET 2016 result will be displayed on the screen
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 27 May 2016 06:40 AM