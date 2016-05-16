 Anandiben Patel may be replaced by Nitin Patel as Gujarat CM
New Delhi: Gujarat BJP is going to change its face for Vidhan Sabha polls.

According to sources, CM Anandiben Patel could be replaced by health minister Nitin Patel as chief minister.

Anandiben Patel had become chief minister after Narendra Modi became prime minister in 2014. Sources say, since BJP is in a spot due Patel agitation, this shuffle is being carried out.

The party has started discussions on removing her as Gujarat chief minister. Party can install her as Punjab governor.

Haryana’s governor Kaptaan Singh Solanki has been burdened with the additional charge of Punjab. If she is sent there, the state would get a permanent governor. Punjab will go to polls in 2017.

