Analysis: Changing equations in Karnataka before polls

Interestingly, the announcement came within days Congress president Rahul Gandhi visited the Mutt and met Sri Shivakumara Swami (the 111-year old seer). Gandhi was accompanied by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and KPCC President G Parameshwara.
This could change dynamics in Karnataka before polls in favour of the grand old party as the Lingayats/Veeshaivas, who are numerically and politically powerful in the state, form a major voter base.
Lingayats are found mainly in the state of Karnataka. Lingayats have been estimated, reportedly, to be about 20% of Karnataka's population.
However, will this recent support from Lingayats be enough for the Congress to get that golden number to form the government again? Well, it will be interesting to see.
The government is facing anti-incumbency. Then there are other issues in Karnataka as well like law and order, farmer's suicide.
Law and order is a problem in in this south Indian state.
In March, Karnataka Lokayukta Justice P. Vishwanatha Shetty was stabbed by a man at his office. The attacker was overpowered and arrested while Shetty was said to be out of danger. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited the hospital to inquire about Shetty's condition, reported news agency IANS.
On August 30, 2015, Rationalist MM Kalburgi was murdered. Journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh was murdered last year outside her home.
The Karnataka government has been accused by the BJP of failing to solve the agrarian crisis.
Plus, defectors are also there to inflict additional loses. Among them who recently joined BJP from the ruling Congress or the rival Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) are Malikaiah Guttedar from Afzalpur and Subhash Guttedar from Aland in Kalaburgi district, Mallikarjun Khuba from Basavakalyan in Bidar district, B.S. Yatnal from Bijapur city in Vijayapura district and C.P. Yogishwar from Channapatna in Ramanagara district, reported news agency PTI.
Undoubtedly, Karnataka assembly election will going to be a cutthroat battle for the BJP and the Congress.
The Congress has chances to win after the Lingayat's support but the BJP also has many points on which voters can vote for it.
First Published: 09 Apr 2018 09:58 AM