AMU Scholar Mannan Bashir Wani From Kashmir Joins Hizbul Mujahideen?

He was on holiday at his home in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.The news has come to light after a photo of him surfaced on social media, showing Mannan Bashir Wani (25) armed with an automatic rifle. As per reports, he has joined the Hizbul Mujahideen outfit.Image: ABP LiveWani, a resident of Takipora village in Lolab, Kupwara, was pursuing a doctorate in Geology at AMU.Wani was all set to return home three days ago. However, he failed to turn up.Meanwhile, a picture went viral on Facebook and Twitter, showing him posing comfortably with an assault rifle.