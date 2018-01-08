 AMU Scholar Mannan Bashir Wani From Kashmir Joins Hizbul Mujahideen?
Updated: 08 Jan 2018 12:59 PM
Image: ABP Live

New Delhi: In a shocking news, a scholar from the well known Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), may have become the latest entrant in militant ranks.

He was on holiday at his home in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

The news has come to light after a photo of him surfaced on social media, showing Mannan Bashir Wani (25) armed with an automatic rifle. As per reports, he has joined the Hizbul Mujahideen outfit.

Image: ABP Live Image: ABP Live

Wani, a resident of Takipora village in Lolab, Kupwara, was pursuing a doctorate in Geology at AMU.

Wani was all set to return home three days ago. However, he failed to turn up.

Meanwhile, a picture went viral on Facebook and Twitter, showing him posing comfortably with an assault rifle.

