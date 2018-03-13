Amitabh Bachchan falls ill during shooting of 'Thugs of Hindostan' in Jodhpur, doctors rushed from Mumbai

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan this morning took ill after completing his overnight shoot of his upcoming film 'Thugs of Hindostan' in Jodhpur.Reports say a team of doctors from Mumbai have been flown to Jodhpur for check-up and monitoring of his health. The shooting of the movie is halted at the moment and co-actor Aamir Khan is said to be beside him at the Ajit Bhawan Hotel.Senior Bachchan is in the city for a month-long shooting schedule.Bachchan wrote a blog informing about the condition of his health. The 'rough' shooting schedule has apparently taken a toll on his body. Latest reports say the actor did have something to eat after writing his blog."I am getting my team of Doctors in tomorrow morning to fiddle around with my body and set me up again .. i will rest and keep informed in process ..," the 75-year-old wrote in his blog.Ya .. so .. its 5 am .. the morning after the night that began yesterday .. for work .. some people need to work for a living .. and work hard ..Its been rough .. but when ever did any be achieved without it .. there is struggle and disappointment and pain and sweat and tears .. then the expectation of all working out .. sometimes it does, most of the times not .. that not is the catalyst .. when they say not, it is the right impetus to say and deliver that it has been successful and achieved ..continuation .. regularity .. perseverance .. good nature, shall all be available in several chapters of the ‘gurus’ that preach such .. but at times the practical leaks through and catches through to the peak .. many a victory has been had by the middle of the road person and temperament .. the class by the middle, the one unexpected .. the one not attentioned to .. they be the deliverer ..we all are that .. in the largest of percentages .. and proud .. in the darkness of the night .. the aesthetic beauty peers about the premise .. its majesty, abundant pristine and inspiring .. never shall it be truly known what transpired truly within those walls ..there must be a secret .. a door to wisdom and perhaps the worldly wise .. nothing ever came disguised in incompetence .. it would never be the dignity and reserve of the surroundings .. they are because we made them so ,,I am getting my team of Doctors in tomorrow morning to fiddle around with my body and set me up again .. i will rest and keep informed in process ..Last week, Bachchan wrote in his blog about how he was smitten by the beauty of Meharangarh Fort in Jodhpur."The imposing and monumental Meharangarh Fort in Jodhpur. One of the largest in the country... intricate designing, impregnable structures and a fort that history states was never breached, ever. Its interiors so intricate, so artistically designed, housing within it several palaces... I wonder how they thought of the structure and how did they ever get to make something as imposing as this," Big B wrote in his blog."I work here for the day. It's more filming for ‘Thugs of Hindostan'. It's tough work, it's elaborate, it's a nightmare production issue, but it is accomplished with relative ease," he added."Thugs of Hindostan", which also stars Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif, will release during Diwali 2018. The movie is an adaptation of the 1839 novel "Confessions of a Thug".The Yash Raj Films production is being directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya.