 Amit Shah writes to Naidu: TDP decision to quit NDA unfortunate, unilateral
In his letter, Shah also wrote “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always held the interest of the people of the state paramount”

Updated: 24 Mar 2018 11:39 AM
Image representational: http://amitshah.co.in

NEW DELHI: BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday in a letter to TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu wrote that the latter's decision to quit the NDA government was "unilateral". He further said that this decision is guided by "political consideration".



"This decision is both unfortunate as well as unilateral. It is a decision; I am afraid, will be construed as being guided wholly and solely by political considerations instead of development considerations," Shah wrote in a letter

In his letter, Shah also wrote “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always held the interest of the people of the state paramount”

He further added, “The commitment of BJP for the cause of development and justice to Andhra Pradesh, in particular, is simply unquestionable. But unfortunately, the mandate earned together by both the parties is allowed to be squandered for political reasons”

Earlier this month, TDP - which has 16 MPs in Rajya Sabha - had announced its decision to quit the BJP-led NDA. The party had moved a no-confidence motion against the Modi government in the Lok Sabha. The decision was taken after the refusal to accord special category to Andhra Pradesh and for not fulfil other commitments made at the time of state's division in 2014.

