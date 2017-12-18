 After BJP's unassailable lead in Gujarat & HP, Amit Shah says it's the victory of politics of performance
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah on Monday thanked Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat for the victory

18 Dec 2017
NEW DELHI: After the unassailable lead in HP and Gujarat, BJP President Amit Shah spoke at a press conference on Monday.



He said that BJP is elated to emerge victorious in both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.





Shah thanked the party workers for their role in retaining Gujarat and taking Himachal Pradesh from the Congress.

During the press conference, he also said that our party got 10% more votes in Himachal.

He added that we won with 2/3 majority and we will also win in Mizoram, Tripura, Meghalaya and Karnataka.

