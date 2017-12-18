After BJP's unassailable lead in Gujarat & HP, Amit Shah says it's the victory of politics of performance



#ABPResults #GujaratVerdict I never have witnessed an election campaign where Opposition has stooped so low in attacking a prime minister, says BJP chief @AmitShah https://t.co/uIkx5YrwMx



— ABP News (@abpnewstv) December 18, 2017



#ABPResults Under PM @narendramodi's leadership BJP-led NDA is in power in 19 states of the country. I am confident we will form govt. in 4 states including Karnataka that will go to polls next year, says BJP chief @AmitShah pic.twitter.com/BQMbcK5ENQ



— ABP News (@abpnewstv) December 18, 2017

After the unassailable lead in HP and Gujarat, BJP President Amit Shah spoke at a press conference on Monday.He said that BJP is elated to emerge victorious in both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.Shah thanked the party workers for their role in retaining Gujarat and taking Himachal Pradesh from the Congress.During the press conference, he also said that our party got 10% more votes in Himachal.He added that we won with 2/3 majority and we will also win in Mizoram, Tripura, Meghalaya and Karnataka.