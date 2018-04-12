Amit Shah on two-day visit to Karnataka from today

BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will observe a fast to protest the washout of the second phase of Parliament's Budget Session due to disruptions caused by Congress.
Besides other programmes, Shah will join farmers for lunch in Abbigeri village, it said.
Shah will also visit the Veera Narayanaswamy temple in Gadag district and Murusavira Mutt in Hubballi in Dharwad district before holding a road show in the evening, it said.
He will later address a public meeting and have dinner with industrialists and traders.
On the second day, he will start his campaign with a visit to the Rani Chennamma Memorial in Kittur, and address a party meeting later, according to the statement.
He will attend a road show, address a women's convention, and interact with college students, it said.
The BJP has launched an intensive campaign to oust the Congress government from the state with Shah making frequent visits to lead the exercise.
