'Amit Shah had no role in Sohrabuddin case; Congress using impeachment as a political tool': Read Blog by Arun Jaitley

“Never ever, so blatantly, have political parties, retired judges and lawyers identified with generation of falsehood,” he wrote in a blog post.



The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed petitions seeking an SIT investigation into the death of Judge B.H. Loya, who was conducting a trial in the killing of gangster Sohrabuddin Sheikh in Gujarat in which now Amit Shah was an accused.



The finance minister also took on certain lawyers who he believes “pick-up even false causes and pursue the falsehood with a sense of deep commitment, indulge in intimidating advocacy, are shrill with their opposing colleagues, are rude and impolite with the judges.”







Jaitley said the lawyers have found two strong allies. “A section of the media gives them publicity. Simultaneously, we have witnessed the devolution of the Congress from a mainstream party now taking fringe positions. The Party through its lawyers or otherwise, is too willing to identify with these “Institution Disruptors” and thus intimidation of courts has become the new form of advocacy. A divided court is finding itself helpless to respond to these intimidatory tactics. The judgement indicates that intidimatory tactics were used as an alternative to one sided set of facts in the case.”



In a first, Congress and six other opposition parties today moved a notice for the impeachment of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, accusing him of five counts of "misbehaviour" and "misusing" authority.



Jaitley questioned whether the impeachment motion filed today a direct result of the press conference of the four senior judges of Supreme Court in January. “Does this impeachment set a precedent that political parties in India will use impeachment as an instrument to intimidate judges hearing controversial matters,” he asked.



The concluding lines of his blog read, “What has happened today is a price the Indian judiciary has to pay for misadventures of many. There is no better time for judicial statesmanship and political foresight.”



