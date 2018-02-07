BJP's Amit Malviya uploads video of Divya Spandana promoting 'fake accounts’

He uploaded a video and Tweeted -
After a failed attempt to deploy BOTS in order to shore up Rahul Gandhi’s popularity on social media, Divya Spandana, in-charge of Congress’s digital communication, caught on camera urging workers to create multiple ‘fake accounts’ to spread misinformation about Modi govt... pic.twitter.com/x3scrf9ojF
— Amit Malviya (@malviyamit) February 7, 2018
To this accusation, Divya Spandana retweeted the video and said: "Edited video for their convenience! Enjoy!" She further added that “Was explaining the difference between bots, fake accounts & multiple accounts to a question from the audience”
1. The video is edited out of context
2. Was explaining the difference between bots, fake accounts & multiple accounts to a question from the audience.
3. Said, if you want to express your own view please do so on your individual handle not on an official account
E.g., pics pic.twitter.com/kXlV4ZAuxL
— Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) February 7, 2018
Malviya accused that after a failed attempt to deploy BOTS in order to shore up Rahul Gandhi’s popularity on social media, Divya Spandana, in-charge of Congress’s digital communication, caught on camera urging workers to create multiple ‘fake accounts’ to spread misinformation about Modi govt.
Spandana was recently in the news when she took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s acronym - "TOP" priority for tomato, onion, and potato - at a rally in Bengaluru. She had said: "Is this what happens when you are on POT."
