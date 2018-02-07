BJP's Amit Malviya uploads video of Divya Spandana promoting 'fake accounts’



After a failed attempt to deploy BOTS in order to shore up Rahul Gandhi’s popularity on social media, Divya Spandana, in-charge of Congress’s digital communication, caught on camera urging workers to create multiple ‘fake accounts’ to spread misinformation about Modi govt... pic.twitter.com/x3scrf9ojF

— Amit Malviya (@malviyamit) February 7, 2018



1. The video is edited out of context

2. Was explaining the difference between bots, fake accounts & multiple accounts to a question from the audience.

3. Said, if you want to express your own view please do so on your individual handle not on an official account

E.g., pics pic.twitter.com/kXlV4ZAuxL



— Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) February 7, 2018



The Bharatiya Janata Party’s IT cell head Amit Malviya on Wednesday accused the Congress Party’s Divya Spandana, who is Congress’ digital communications in-charge of urging people to create ‘fake accounts’.He uploaded a video and Tweeted -To this accusation, Divya Spandana retweeted the video and said: "Edited video for their convenience! Enjoy!" She further added that “Was explaining the difference between bots, fake accounts & multiple accounts to a question from the audience”Malviya accused that after a failed attempt to deploy BOTS in order to shore up Rahul Gandhi’s popularity on social media, Divya Spandana, in-charge of Congress’s digital communication, caught on camera urging workers to create multiple ‘fake accounts’ to spread misinformation about Modi govt.Spandana was recently in the news when she took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s acronym - "TOP" priority for tomato, onion, and potato - at a rally in Bengaluru. She had said: "Is this what happens when you are on POT."