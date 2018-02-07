 BJP's Amit Malviya uploads video of Divya Spandana promoting 'fake accounts’
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • BJP's Amit Malviya uploads video of Divya Spandana promoting 'fake accounts’

BJP's Amit Malviya uploads video of Divya Spandana promoting 'fake accounts’

Spandana was recently in the news when she took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi

By: || Updated: 07 Feb 2018 06:12 PM
BJP's Amit Malviya uploads video of Divya Spandana promoting 'fake accounts’

Images (L to R): @malviyamit/ PTI/ @divyaspandana

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s IT cell head Amit Malviya on Wednesday accused the Congress Party’s Divya Spandana, who is Congress’ digital communications in-charge of urging people to create ‘fake accounts’.

He uploaded a video and Tweeted -



To this accusation, Divya Spandana retweeted the video and said: "Edited video for their convenience! Enjoy!" She further added that “Was explaining the difference between bots, fake accounts & multiple accounts to a question from the audience”





Malviya accused that after a failed attempt to deploy BOTS in order to shore up Rahul Gandhi’s popularity on social media, Divya Spandana, in-charge of Congress’s digital communication, caught on camera urging workers to create multiple ‘fake accounts’ to spread misinformation about Modi govt.

Spandana was recently in the news when she took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s acronym - "TOP" priority for tomato, onion, and potato - at a rally in Bengaluru. She had said: "Is this what happens when you are on POT."

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story The MP village that still lacks roads, electricity

trending now

VIDEO
6.4-magnitude earthquake makes Taiwan shiver; Watch how a hotel ...
VIDEO
Muslims should not stay in India, says BJP MP ...
MOVIES
Now Karni Sena backs Brahmin Mahasabha's protest against 'Manikarnika'