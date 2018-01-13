 Amid controversy, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to meet Rahul over elections
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Amid controversy, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to meet Rahul over elections

Amid controversy, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to meet Rahul over elections

Three days ago Siddaramaiah surrounded himself in major controversy after compared Bharatiya Janta Party ideology to ‘terror ideology’

By: || Updated: 13 Jan 2018 10:11 AM
Amid controversy, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to meet Rahul over elections

Siddaramaiah

New Delhi: Amid controversy over his BJP ideology comment, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is likely to hold a meeting with Congress president Rahul Gandhi on the sidelines of the forthcoming assembly polls in the state.

Three days ago Siddaramaiah surrounded himself in major controversy after compared Bharatiya Janta Party ideology to ‘terror ideology’.

The meeting which is likely to take place at Rahul’s residence is likely to discuss party’s electoral planning.

The meet would take place post-afternoon. As per sources, Rahul is likely to visit Karnataka on February 20,21, 22.

BJP organises jail-bharo protest in Karnataka:

State BJP is set to organise a jail-bharo protest in Karnataka to raise their voice against CM’s slur on BJP and RSS ideology.

In Bengaluru, starting 11am, major leaders would fill up the jails in the wake of jail bharo andolan.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Fire at home kills five family members

trending now

VIDEO
Yogi Adityanath addresses Yuva Mahotsav in Greater Noida, speaks ...
VIDEO
Congress to hold press conference after meeting with Law ...
VIDEO
SC judges' PC was about Justice Loya case, says ...