Amid controversy, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to meet Rahul over elections

Three days ago Siddaramaiah surrounded himself in major controversy after compared Bharatiya Janta Party ideology to ‘terror ideology’.
The meeting which is likely to take place at Rahul’s residence is likely to discuss party’s electoral planning.
The meet would take place post-afternoon. As per sources, Rahul is likely to visit Karnataka on February 20,21, 22.
BJP organises jail-bharo protest in Karnataka:
State BJP is set to organise a jail-bharo protest in Karnataka to raise their voice against CM’s slur on BJP and RSS ideology.
In Bengaluru, starting 11am, major leaders would fill up the jails in the wake of jail bharo andolan.
First Published: 13 Jan 2018 10:10 AM