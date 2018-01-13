Amid controversy, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to meet Rahul over elections

New Delhi: Amid controversy over his BJP ideology comment, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is likely to hold a meeting with Congress president Rahul Gandhi on the sidelines of the forthcoming assembly polls in the state.Three days ago Siddaramaiah surrounded himself in major controversy after compared Bharatiya Janta Party ideology to ‘terror ideology’.The meeting which is likely to take place at Rahul’s residence is likely to discuss party’s electoral planning.The meet would take place post-afternoon. As per sources, Rahul is likely to visit Karnataka on February 20,21, 22.State BJP is set to organise a jail-bharo protest in Karnataka to raise their voice against CM’s slur on BJP and RSS ideology.In Bengaluru, starting 11am, major leaders would fill up the jails in the wake of jail bharo andolan.