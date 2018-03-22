 Amid chants of ‘Jai Shree Ram’, Bhagwat says it is the right time to build Ram temple
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Amid chants of ‘Jai Shree Ram’, Bhagwat says it is the right time to build Ram temple

Amid chants of ‘Jai Shree Ram’, Bhagwat says it is the right time to build Ram temple

Bhagwat also said those who wanted to build the Ram temple would need to follow in footsteps of Lord Ram.

By: || Updated: 22 Mar 2018 10:21 AM
Amid chants of ‘Jai Shree Ram’, Bhagwat says it is the right time to build Ram temple

Image: ANI

Chhatarpur: At Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya is "our" resolve.



Bhagwat stressed that the present circumstances are suitable for the construction of the temple.

"Construction of a Ram temple (in Ayodhya) is not just a desire but it is our resolve," he said while addressing a gathering.



He was there to unveil a 52-feet tall statue of Maharaja Chhatrasal at Mausahaniya, around 15 km away from the district headquarters.

Observing that the present circumstances are suitable for the construction of the temple, Bhagwat said those who wanted to build the Ram temple would need to follow in footsteps of Lord Ram.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Cambridge Analytica: How UK firm stole personal data from 50 million FB profiles

trending now

WORLD
Facebook Data Breach: Here is why you should be ...
INDIA
Film Producer's wife calls actresses ‘prostitutes’, says ‘beat the ...
GADGETS
WhatsApp co-founder tells everyone to delete Facebook