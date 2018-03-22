Amid chants of ‘Jai Shree Ram’, Bhagwat says it is the right time to build Ram temple



Ram Mandir banana hamari aapki kewal ichha nahi hai, hamara aapka sankalp hai. Aur ye sankalp hum poora karenge: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat in Chhatarpur, #MadhyaPradesh (21.03.2018) pic.twitter.com/yCXETkEn1c

: At Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya is "our" resolve.Bhagwat stressed that the present circumstances are suitable for the construction of the temple."Construction of a Ram temple (in Ayodhya) is not just a desire but it is our resolve," he said while addressing a gathering.He was there to unveil a 52-feet tall statue of Maharaja Chhatrasal at Mausahaniya, around 15 km away from the district headquarters.Observing that the present circumstances are suitable for the construction of the temple, Bhagwat said those who wanted to build the Ram temple would need to follow in footsteps of Lord Ram.