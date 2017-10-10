BJP to showcase POWER in Rahul’s constituency; Party Chief Amit Shah to lead

Amethi: A massive show of power by Bharatiya Janta Party boss Amit Shah and his brigade is set to dominate Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi’s political constituency Amethi on Tuesday. It is likely that Amit Shah, who is surrounded by controversy over case against his son, would rebuke to the charges.As per BJP’s recent propaganda, it had to lay focus on areas where party lost polls. Keeping the same in mind, party Chief is set to address a huge rally in the city.Union Minister Smriti Irani, who visited Amethi on Sunday spoke to party officials and discussed upon Shah’s rally.BJP Chief Shah would inaugurate a FM station and would also inaugurate several projects related to ITI and railways.Shah is also likely to launch modified district hospital.As per sources, a few Congress leaders are likely to join hands with BJP during Shah’s visit.Ahead of Shah’s visit, Congress is alleging that BJP is astraying people of Amethi by stating Congress’ work as their own.Post UttaR Prades Lok Sabha Elections, this would be Shah’s second visit to Amethi.Party is certain that, Shah’s strategy would work in party’s favour in 2019 elections.Union Minister Smriti Irani, Nitin Gadkari, Manoj Sinha, CM Yogi Aditynath and several other BJP leaders would accompany Shah.