 Uttar Pradesh: Another statue of BR Ambedkar vandalised in Allahabad
The statue with its head chopped off was found by residents at a park in the city.

Updated: 31 Mar 2018 12:03 PM
Image: ABP News

Lucknow: A statue of Bharat Ratna awardee and Dalit icon Bhimrao Ambedkar was vandalised in Allahabad on Saturday.

Image: ABP News

The statue with its head chopped off was found by residents at a park in Jhunsi locality's Shantipuram.

The police is now trying to locate the suspects and it is said that within a few days a new statue will be put up in its place soon.


A case has been registered but the suspects have not been identified.

A similar incident took place in Meerut on March 7 where the Dalit community took to the streets and blocked traffic after the incident.

