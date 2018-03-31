Uttar Pradesh: Another statue of BR Ambedkar vandalised in Allahabad

Image: ABP News
The statue with its head chopped off was found by residents at a park in Jhunsi locality's Shantipuram.
The police is now trying to locate the suspects and it is said that within a few days a new statue will be put up in its place soon.
A case has been registered but the suspects have not been identified.
A similar incident took place in Meerut on March 7 where the Dalit community took to the streets and blocked traffic after the incident.
First Published: 31 Mar 2018 11:25 AM