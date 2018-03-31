Uttar Pradesh: Another statue of BR Ambedkar vandalised in Allahabad

: A statue of Bharat Ratna awardee and Dalit icon Bhimrao Ambedkar was vandalised in Allahabad on Saturday.Image: ABP NewsThe statue with its head chopped off was found by residents at a park in Jhunsi locality's Shantipuram.The police is now trying to locate the suspects and it is said that within a few days a new statue will be put up in its place soon.A case has been registered but the suspects have not been identified.A similar incident took place in Meerut on March 7 where the Dalit community took to the streets and blocked traffic after the incident.