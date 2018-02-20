Ambani kin quizzed in Nirav Modi case

Mumbai: The CBI on Monday questioned Vipul Ambani, the chief financial officer of Nirav Modi's Firestar International and nephew of Reliance patriarch Dhirubhai Ambani.

Vipul - the son of Natulal Ambani, Dhirubhai's youngest brother - joined Firestar reportedly around three years ago. Earlier, he had worked at an investment banking firm.

According to Bloomberg, Vipul is a chemical engineer who started his career at Reliance Industries Ltd. He developed a computerised model for techno-economic feasibility evaluation, specifically for the behemoth's polypropylene project.

The CBI arrested three more PNB executives, including the then chief manager, Bechhu Tiwari. The other two are Yashwant Joshi and Praful Sawant, officers in the forex and export divisions, respectively.