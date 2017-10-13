Amazon suspends executive over sexual assault allegation

About Amazon

Amazon has suspended the head of its entertainment studio, Roy Price, following allegations he sexually harassed a producer in 2015, media reports said."Roy Price is on leave of absence effective immediately," said Amazon spokesman Craig Berman on Thursday. He didn't provide an explanation, the Wall Street Journal reported.Isa Hackett, a producer on the show "The Man in the High Castle" and daughter of author Philip K. Dick, alleged that Price made inappropriate sexual comments to her.The incidents took place in a cab and at a company party in San Diego following an appearance at Comic-Con two years ago, the Hollywood Reporter said.Image: APHackett went public with her allegations against Price in an article in the Hollywood Reporter on Thursday. She said she had reported the incident to Amazon executives immediately after it happened.Amazon told the Hollywood Reporter: "We take seriously any questions about the conduct of our employees. We expect people to set high standards for themselves;"We encourage people to raise any concerns and we make it a priority to investigate and address them. Accordingly, we looked closely at this specific concern and addressed it directly with those involved."Price was also facing criticism for his close business ties with movie producer Harvey Weinstein, who was already facing a string of similar allegation by several actresses.