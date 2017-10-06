Sponsored: Amazon Great Indian Festival sale Day-3 unfolds excellent surprises

The sale runs from October 4-8.
Some products for grabs are listed below:
Smartphones
Original Price Rs 27700/- | Deal Price Rs 20990/-
Exclusive one time screen replacement offer and no cost EMI starting at a low price of 1749/month
Original Price Rs 16999/- | Deal Price Rs 15999/-
Extra Rs 1000/- off on Exchange
Original Price Rs 10999/- | Deal Price Rs 9499/-
Extra Rs 1000/- off on Exchange and no cost EMI starting at a low price of 1055/month
Electronics and Home Appliances
Original Price Rs 25990/- | Deal Price Rs 17990/-
No cost EMI starting at a price of 2998/month
Original Price Rs 29999/- | Deal Price Rs 14999/-
No cost EMI starting at a price of 4999/month
Original Price Rs 29999/- | Deal Price Rs 14999/-
No cost EMI starting at a low price of 1085/month
Fasion
- Sarees under Rs 599
- Men’s T-shirts under Rs 399
- Women’s Kurtis under Rs 499
- Men’s casual shoes under Rs 499
- Watches under Rs 699
- Sports shoes under Rs 499
Exclusive combo sets under 699/-
More BlockBuster offers (Exclusive)
Original Price Rs 11650/- | Deal Price Rs 5899/-
Original Price Rs 11650/- | Deal Price Rs 5899/-
Original Price Rs 435/- | Deal Price Rs 279/-
Original Price Rs 5000/- | Deal Price Rs 2199/-
We are also running Rock Bottom Prices on TV and Large Appliances from 8pm to midnight today. So don’t forget to grab this amazing deal.
Why does it makes sense to get an Amazon prime membership NOW?
Current Offers for becoming a PRIME member
If you're planning to get an Amazon Prime subscription in India, now is not just a good time but is the best time. The introductory price of Rs.499 is ending soon and there are great offers to join the program during the Great Indian Festival between 4th and 8th of October,
- Load Amazon Pay balance and Get 20% back, upto Rs.300(new member offer)
- Planning to buy a phone or laptop? Get 300 extra back via Amazon Pay balanceon select items (new member offer)
- Plus Prime members get exclusive deals during the sale –
- Buy one get one TV offer from BPL, Buy 139.7 cm (55 inches) Full HD LED TV and get free BPL 81.3 cm (32 inches) HD Ready LED TV
- Extra Rs.499 back on the FireTVstick
- Flat Rs 3,000 off on Kindle Paperwhite
- 30% off on Fitbit Charge 2 Activity tracker
- 59% off on Sennheiser HD 598 SR @ 8,999
- 50% off on Prestige PIC 15.0+ 1900-Watt Induction Cooktop (Black)
Benefits of being a Prime member – all year
- Unlimited FREE Fast delivery: Members get FREE One-Day & Two-Day delivery on over 11 million items to 100+ cities across India. (Save Rs.100 on each One-Day Delivery, Rs.80 on each Two-Day delivery). There is no minimum order value for Prime FREE delivery, save Rs.50 on orders below Rs.599.
- Watch latest Movies & TV shows with Prime Video: Your Prime membership includes Prime Video at no extra cost. In addition to your computer, tablet or phone, it also works on smart TVs from LG, Sony & Samsung. Download the Prime Video app to download your favorites & watch offline on the go. You can also start streaming on any HDTV with Amazon FireTV Stick.
- Get exclusive deals and grab the best deals first every day: Prime members get exclusive deals during events and have 30-minute early access to top deals every day.
- Browse upcoming deals and click "Watch this deal" to receive alerts on the Amazon Shopping app.
- Save more with discounts & coupons from Amazon Family: With Amazon Family, Prime members save an additional 15% on diaper subscriptions and get exclusive discounts & recommendations, all tailored for their family. Members with a Baby Wish List also get additional discounts and rewards including a 15% one-time discount.
- Get your monthly groceries with Amazon Pantry’s Next Delivery. As a Prime member, you can save time and money with Amazon Pantry. Get discounted delivery on your pantry orders and look for special Prime promotions on Wednesdays.
- All this is for just Rs.999Rs.499 a year. The special introductory pricing ends soon. Grab it before it is gone.
- Watch 5 movies or TV episodes on Prime Video in October and stand a chance to win a FireTV Stick. Want more tips? Stay in the loop and subscribe to the Prime newsletterto help you get the most of your membership.
First Published: 06 Oct 2017 09:49 AM