Sponsored: Amazon Great Indian Festival Day-2; Amazing Deals You Cannot Miss

The sale runs from October 4-8.
These products up for grabs are listed below:
Top Gadgets under INR 1000:
- Mi 10000mAH Power Bank 2 (Black) - Deal Price Rs 999/-
- Ambrane P-1111 10000mAH Power Bank (White-Blue) - Deal Price Rs 649/-
Specifications –
- boAt Dual Port Rapid Car charger (Qualcomm Certified) Smart Charging with Quick Charge 3.0 + Free Micro USB Cable Black – Deal Price Rs 599/-
Top Gadgets under INR 5000:
- Rode Smartlav + Lavalier Microphone for iPhone and Smartphones, Black – Deal Price Rs 4569/-
Specifications –
- Broadcast-grade wearable microphone
- Acoustic Principal: Pressure Gradient
- YI Home Camera Wireless IP Security Surveillance System – Deal Price Rs 1990/-
Specifications –
- Records in 720p
- No monthly subscription fees: Secure your videos on a micro SD card
- JBL GO Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker (Black) – Deal Price Rs 1899/-
Specifications –
- Great sound and small form factor.
- Wireless bluetooth streaming.
Innovative Gadgets to Buy this Diwali
- Ion Audio Classic LP Vinyl Record Player and USB Conversion Turntable with Software for Mac and PC, Black –Deal Price Rs 4219/-
Specifications –
- Convert your vintage vinyl into digital audio files.
- YI 4K Sports and Action Video Camera – Deal Price Rs 17990/-
Specifications –
- Records 4K/30fps (60mbps), 1080p/120fps, 720p/240fps video and 12MP photos.
- Apple MMEF2 Wireless Airpod with Dual Optical Sensors (White) - Deal Price Rs 12500/-
Specifications-
- More than 24 hours of listening time.
Top Gadgets to Gift others or indulge yourself with:
- OnePlus 5 Slate Grey 64 GB – Deal Price 29699/-
Specifications-
- Dual Camera
- Snapdragon 835
- iphone 8 Plus – Deal Price Rs 72979/-
Specifications –
- OS v11 operating system with 1.2GHz A11 Bionic chip with 64-bit
- 1 year manufacturer warranty.
- TCL 139.7 cm (55 inches) L55P2MUS Android M 4K UHD LED Smart TV (Gold) – Deal Price Rs 63990/-
Specifications –
- 4K Ultra HD Screen
- Built in Chromecast, DTS Premium and Dolby Audio
Best Smartphones to buy (Under 15K)
- Moto G5 Plus (Gold) – Deal Price Rs 11699/- (10% Cashback)
Specifications –
- 4GB RAM and 32GB internal memory expandable up to 128GB
- Metal body with finger-print reader
- Redmi 4 (Gold, 64 GB) – Deal Price Rs 8549/- (10% Cashback)
Specifications –
- 13MP primary camera with 5 element lens
- 4100mAH lithium-ion battery and standby time of 432 hours
- Samsung Galaxy On8 White – Deal Price Rs 10791/- (10% Cashback)
Specifications –
- 13MP primary camera and 5MP front facing camera
- 3300mAH lithium-ion battery
Best Smartphones to buy (Under 10K)
- Lenovo K8 Note – Deal Price Rs 10799/- (10% Cashbask)
- Samsung On5 Pro Gold – Deal Price Rs 8541/- (10% Cashback)
- Samsung Galaxy J5 2016 – Deal Price Rs 8541/- (10% Cashback)
Deepest Price Cuts by Amazon (Exclusive)
- Honor 8 Pro – Deal Price Rs 24299 (10% Cashback)
- Blackberry KeyONE - Deal Price Rs 33291 (10% Cashback)
- InFocus Turbo 5 32 Gb - Deal Price Rs 6749 (10% Cashback)
New Launches this Festive Season
- iPhone 8 (64 GB, Space grey) – Deal Price Rs 63896/-
- Nokia 8 - Deal Price Rs 36999
- or E - Deal Price Rs 8099/- (10% Cashback)
Why does it makes sense to get an Amazon prime membership NOW ?
Current Offers for becoming a PRIME member
If you're planning to get an Amazon Prime subscription in India, now is not just a good time but is the best time. The introductory price of Rs.499 is ending soon and there are great offers to join the program during the Great Indian Festival between 4th and 8th of October,
- Load Amazon Pay balance and Get 20% back, upto Rs.300(new member offer)
- Planning to buy a phone or laptop? Get 300 extra back via Amazon Pay balanceon select items (new member offer)
- Plus Prime members get exclusive deals during the sale –
- Buy one get one TV offer from BPL, Buy 139.7 cm (55 inches) Full HD LED TV and get free BPL 81.3 cm (32 inches) HD Ready LED TV
- Extra Rs.499 back on the FireTVstick
- Flat Rs 3,000 off on Kindle Paperwhite
- 30% off on Fitbit Charge 2 Activity tracker
- 59% off on Sennheiser HD 598 SR @ 8,999
- 50% off on Prestige PIC 15.0+ 1900-Watt Induction Cooktop (Black)
Benefits of being a Prime member – all year
- Unlimited FREE Fast delivery: Members get FREE One-Day & Two-Day delivery on over 11 million items to 100+ cities across India. (Save Rs.100 on each One-Day Delivery, Rs.80 on each Two-Day delivery). There is no minimum order value for Prime FREE delivery, save Rs.50 on orders below Rs.599.
- Watch latest Movies & TV shows with Prime Video: Your Prime membership includes Prime Video at no extra cost. In addition to your computer, tablet or phone, it also works on smart TVs from LG, Sony & Samsung. Download the Prime Video app to download your favorites & watch offline on the go. You can also start streaming on any HDTV with Amazon FireTV Stick.
- Get exclusive deals and grab the best deals first every day: Prime members get exclusive deals during events and have 30-minute early access to top deals every day.
- Browse upcoming deals and click "Watch this deal" to receive alerts on the Amazon Shopping app.
- Save more with discounts & coupons from Amazon Family: With Amazon Family, Prime members save an additional 15% on diaper subscriptions and get exclusive discounts & recommendations, all tailored for their family. Members with a Baby Wish List also get additional discounts and rewards including a 15% one-time discount.
- Get your monthly groceries with Amazon Pantry’s Next Delivery. As a Prime member, you can save time and money with Amazon Pantry. Get discounted delivery on your pantry orders and look for special Prime promotions on Wednesdays.
- All this is for just Rs.999Rs.499 a year. The special introductory pricing ends soon. Grab it before it is gone.
- Watch 5 movies or TV episodes on Prime Video in October and stand a chance to win a FireTV Stick. Want more tips? Stay in the loop and subscribe to the Prime newsletterto help you get the most of your membership.
First Published: 05 Oct 2017 10:04 AM