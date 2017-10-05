 Sponsored: Amazon Great Indian Festival Day-2; Amazing Deals You Cannot Miss
By: || Updated: 05 Oct 2017 10:05 AM
New Delhi: E-commerce major Amazon’s Great Indian Festival continues with its sale on a wide range of products at discounted prices. Catch amazing deals on the day 2 of the sale.

The sale runs from October 4-8.

These products up for grabs are listed below:

Top Gadgets under INR 1000:

 

Specifications –

 

Top Gadgets under INR 5000:

Specifications –

  • Broadcast-grade wearable microphone

  • Acoustic Principal: Pressure Gradient



Specifications –

  • Records in 720p

  • No monthly subscription fees: Secure your videos on a micro SD card


 

Specifications –

  • Great sound and small form factor.

  • Wireless bluetooth streaming.


 

Innovative Gadgets to Buy this Diwali

Specifications –

  • Convert your vintage vinyl into digital audio files.


 

Specifications –

  • Records 4K/30fps (60mbps), 1080p/120fps, 720p/240fps video and 12MP photos.


 

Specifications-

  • More than 24 hours of listening time.


 

Top Gadgets to Gift others or indulge yourself with:

Specifications-

  • Dual Camera

  • Snapdragon 835


 

Specifications –

  • OS v11 operating system with 1.2GHz A11 Bionic chip with 64-bit

  • 1 year manufacturer warranty.


 

Specifications –

  • 4K Ultra HD Screen

  • Built in Chromecast, DTS Premium and Dolby Audio


 

Best Smartphones to buy (Under 15K)

Specifications –

  • 4GB RAM and 32GB internal memory expandable up to 128GB

  • Metal body with finger-print reader


 

Specifications –

  • 13MP primary camera with 5 element lens

  • 4100mAH lithium-ion battery and standby time of 432 hours


 

Specifications –

  • 13MP primary camera and 5MP front facing camera

  • 3300mAH lithium-ion battery


 

Best Smartphones to buy (Under 10K)

 

 

 

 

Deepest Price Cuts by Amazon (Exclusive)

 

 

 

New Launches this Festive Season

 

 

  • or E - Deal Price Rs 8099/- (10% Cashback)


 

 

 

Why does it makes sense to get an Amazon prime membership NOW ?

Current Offers for becoming a PRIME member

If you're planning to get an Amazon Prime subscription in India, now is not just a good time but is the best time. The introductory price of Rs.499 is ending soon and there are great offers to join the program during the Great Indian Festival between 4th and 8th of October,

  • Load Amazon Pay balance and Get 20% back, upto Rs.300(new member offer)

  • Planning to buy a phone or laptop? Get 300 extra back via Amazon Pay balanceon select items (new member offer)

  • Plus Prime members get exclusive deals during the sale –

    • Buy one get one TV offer from BPL, Buy 139.7 cm (55 inches) Full HD LED TV and get free BPL 81.3 cm (32 inches) HD Ready LED TV

    • Extra Rs.499 back on the FireTVstick

    • Flat Rs 3,000 off on Kindle Paperwhite

    • 30% off on Fitbit Charge 2 Activity tracker

    • 59% off on Sennheiser HD 598 SR @ 8,999

    • 50% off on Prestige PIC 15.0+ 1900-Watt Induction Cooktop (Black)




 

Benefits of being a Prime member – all year

  • Unlimited FREE Fast delivery:  Members get FREE One-Day & Two-Day delivery on over 11 million items to 100+ cities across India. (Save Rs.100 on each One-Day Delivery, Rs.80 on each Two-Day delivery). There is no minimum order value for Prime FREE delivery, save Rs.50 on orders below Rs.599.

  • Watch latest Movies & TV shows with Prime Video: Your Prime membership includes Prime Video at no extra cost. In addition to your computer, tablet or phone, it also works on smart TVs from LG, Sony & Samsung. Download the Prime Video app to download your favorites & watch offline on the go. You can also start streaming on any HDTV with Amazon FireTV Stick.

  • Get exclusive deals and grab the best deals first every day: Prime members get exclusive deals during events and have 30-minute early access to top deals every day.

  • Browse upcoming deals and click "Watch this deal" to receive alerts on the Amazon Shopping app.

  • Save more with discounts & coupons from Amazon Family: With Amazon Family, Prime members save an additional 15% on diaper subscriptions and get exclusive discounts & recommendations, all tailored for their family. Members with a Baby Wish List also get additional discounts and rewards including a 15% one-time discount.

  • Get your monthly groceries with Amazon Pantry’s Next Delivery. As a Prime member, you can save time and money with Amazon Pantry. Get discounted delivery on your pantry orders and look for special Prime promotions on Wednesdays.

  • All this is for just Rs.999Rs.499 a year. The special introductory pricing ends soon. Grab it before it is gone.

  • Watch 5 movies or TV episodes on Prime Video in October and stand a chance to win a FireTV Stick. Want more tips? Stay in the loop and subscribe to the Prime newsletterto help you get the most of your membership.


 

 

 

 

