Amazon deletes over 900 online reviews of Clinton's new book

Amazon.com seems to have deleted over 900 online reviews of the book "What Happened" penned by former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.The move came after publishers felt that the writers did not actually read the book.The book, which went on sale on Tuesday, has now over 500 online reviews with an average rating of five stars and all marked "verified purchaser", meaning those who had bought the book from the amazon website.However, the book attracted over 1,600 reviews till Wednesday, mostly not discussing the book but either praising or criticising the US politician.The publishers opined that many of the early reviews were not from those who actually read the book.