Amarinder, Badals hand-in-glove, playing 'friendly match' in Punjab: AAP's Sukhpal KhairaAmarinder, Badals hand-in-glove, playing 'friendly match' in Punjab: AAP

The previous Akali regime and the current Congress government are hand-in-glove with each other, Khaira said."Transport business of Sukhbir Singh Badal has increased under the Congress government. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is hand in glove with the Badals. Like Sukhbir Singh Badal government had last year filed cancellation reports on two cases against Amarinder Singh, the Punjab chief minister is returning the favour to the Badals," Khaira alleged.Quoting a report, he said the Congress has failed in provide jobs to the youths in Punjab. "Around 22 lakh youths of the state are still jobless. During the election campaign, Amarinder promised 50 lakh jobs, Where is the employment? When your youths are jobless, they are bound to get into the trap of drugs," he said."When a government promises jobs, means jobs government assured jobs while Amarinder is enacting a drama in the name of jobs through job fairs in private colleges. Lakhs of posts related to government jobs are lying vacant in Punjab but the chief minister is doing nothing about it," Khaira alleged.Khaira said Amarinder had taken a pledge that within four months he will eradicate the menace of drugs from Punjab but it has been 12 months but no major action was taken against the drug mafia.