 Alleged Al-Qaeda operative sent to police custody till Sep 30
The 27-year-old Al Qaeda Operative Shauman Haq was produced before Additional Sessions Judge Sidharth Sharma who handed him over to the special cell of Delhi Police for custodial interrogation till 30th September.

By: || Updated: 18 Sep 2017 07:18 PM
Image: Twitter @ANI

New Delhi: An alleged Al-Qaeda operative was today sent to police custody till September end by a city court after the investigators said he was required to be quizzed to unearth aspects relating to recruitment of youths for terror activities in West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Bihar.

27-year-old Shauman Haq was produced before Additional Sessions Judge Sidharth Sharma who handed him over to the special cell of Delhi police for custodial interrogation till September 30 after the probe agency said he was needed for custodial interrogation to unearth the larger conspiracy. Haq was arrested yesterday from east Delhi near Vikas Marg, following a tip-off.

While seeking his custody till September 30, the police told the court that Haq was required for the purpose of identifying and apprehending the cadres recruited by him in Kishanganj in Bihar, Hazaribagh in Jharkhand, Delhi-National Capital Region and other places.

It said that the accused was required to be interrogated thoroughly to unearth the entire conspiracy. After his arrest, a FIR was filed by the special cell yesterday under various provisions relating to the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act, and Passport Act.

