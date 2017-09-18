Alleged Al-Qaeda operative sent to police custody till Sep 30

27-year-old Shauman Haq was produced before Additional Sessions Judge Sidharth Sharma who handed him over to the special cell of Delhi police for custodial interrogation till September 30 after the probe agency said he was needed for custodial interrogation to unearth the larger conspiracy. Haq was arrested yesterday from east Delhi near Vikas Marg, following a tip-off.
While seeking his custody till September 30, the police told the court that Haq was required for the purpose of identifying and apprehending the cadres recruited by him in Kishanganj in Bihar, Hazaribagh in Jharkhand, Delhi-National Capital Region and other places.
It said that the accused was required to be interrogated thoroughly to unearth the entire conspiracy. After his arrest, a FIR was filed by the special cell yesterday under various provisions relating to the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act, and Passport Act.
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 18 Sep 2017 07:07 PM