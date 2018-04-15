Allahabad: Shivkuti colony puts poster stating ‘Entry of BJP leaders and party workers is prohibited'

Residents of Shivkuti colony have put posters outside their houses, stating “Entry of BJP leaders and party workers is prohibited”, reported ANI.



The posters have come as a reaction to Unnao rape case. The reason behind putting posters is the incapability of the government in stopping crimes against women and rape, said residents.



The Congress party is already criticising the BJP government for not handling the matter appropriately.



"The real culprit of the Unnao victim, who was reportedly raped in June, 2017 and who pleaded at the doorstep of the BJP chief minister, even attempting self-immolation, is no one else but the CM, Ajay Singh Bisht alias Adityanath, and he should immediately be sacked," Congress communications in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala said, reported PTI.



Meanwhile, on Saturday, BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the main accused in Unnao rape case, was sent to seven-day CBI custody.

