UP's LLB student killing: Mob sets bus on fire; Mayawati says death was over casteist politics

After a second year LLB student Dilip, 26, was thrashed by a group on Friday following an altercation outside a restaurant leading to his death two days later, a bus torched by students in protest against death in Allahabad on Monday.Demanding immediate arrest of the culprits, the students also sought adequate compensation for the deceased student's family.IMAGE GRAB: ABP NewsPreviously, a CCTV footage of the same incident went viral and upon investigation the prime accused was identified as Vijay Shankar Singh who is posted as a TTE with the Indian Railways.Attacking the BJP, BSP chief Mayawati alleged today that the killing of a Dalit student in Allahabad was the result of narrow and casteist politics of hatred being pursued by the state's ruling party."The barbaric murder of a Dalit student in Allahabad is not an isolated case as such incidents are occurring on a regular basis. And no one else but the BJP's narrow, casteist politics of hatred is responsible for it," she said in a press release here.Mayawati said that such incidents had vitiated the atmosphere in the country and the youth were experiencing frustration because of dearth of jobs for the educated ones among the 'sarv samaj'. There is also an increase in crime, she added.(with input from agencies)