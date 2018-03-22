 All CCTVs on Jayalalithaa's floor switched off: Apollo Hospital
Updated: 22 Mar 2018 06:01 PM
Chennai: All CCTV cameras in the section where then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa was being treated at the Apollo Hospitals were switched off, the Chairman of the hospital group Pratap Reddy said on Thursday.

"Unfortunately we switched off the CCTVs because we didn't want everyone to watch the treatment being given to her," he told the media here on the sidelines of an event.

Reddy said all the patients on the floor where Jayalalithaa was treated were shifted to other floors because of security and other reasons.

He said when the Chief Minister was brought to the hospital, she was in a critical condition but had shown improvement. She later suffered a massive heart attack and breathed her last, he added.

Reddy said all the documents relating to her treatment have been submitted to the one-man judicial inquiry commission probing her death.

Jayalalithaa was admitted to the hospital on September 22, 2016. She died on December 5.

