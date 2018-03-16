 All about the no-confidence motion
Search

All about the no-confidence motion

In Andhra Pradesh, YSRCP is approaching other parties for support and its rival TDP is also mulling to back the No-Confidence Motion against NDA government

By: || Updated: 16 Mar 2018 08:46 AM
All about the no-confidence motion

Image: representational/ PTI/ File

NEW DELHI: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP)on Thursday said that the party is ready to bring a 'no confidence' motion in the Parliament against Modi’s National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, over the demand of special category status for Andhra Pradesh.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP ) is all ready to support it. The TDP had last week pulled out its two ministers from the Central government over the demand for special category status to the state.

Here is all you need to know what no-confidence motion is -

In the parliament, opposition parties can bring a no-confidence motion. This happens when the Prime Minister and his Council of Ministers have lost the support and confidence of the house.

It is mandatory to get at least the signature of 50 signatures and then only the notice is entertained. After discussion, no-confidence vote happens on the floor and the majority is decided.

If passed, the Government is bound to vacate the office and will bring the government down.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Several intelligence alerts preceded Naxal attack in Sukma which were ignored

trending now

VIDEO
Married couple discovers they were at the same spot 11 ...
INDIA
JNU students level sexual harassment allegations against professor
INDIA
Viral Sach: Truth behind 'Bharat Tere Tukde Honge' slogan ...