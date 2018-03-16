All about the no-confidence motion

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP ) is all ready to support it. The TDP had last week pulled out its two ministers from the Central government over the demand for special category status to the state.
Here is all you need to know what no-confidence motion is -
In the parliament, opposition parties can bring a no-confidence motion. This happens when the Prime Minister and his Council of Ministers have lost the support and confidence of the house.
It is mandatory to get at least the signature of 50 signatures and then only the notice is entertained. After discussion, no-confidence vote happens on the floor and the majority is decided.
If passed, the Government is bound to vacate the office and will bring the government down.
First Published: 16 Mar 2018 08:43 AM